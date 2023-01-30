Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 433 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 747.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $369.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $357.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,755 shares of company stock worth $115,472,791. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

