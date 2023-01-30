Evoke Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 77.9% during the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of Visa by 22.7% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $90,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $229.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.11. The company has a market cap of $432.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $250.58.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

