Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $245.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.57. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

