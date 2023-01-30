Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXMT. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,336,000 after acquiring an additional 737,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,773,000 after buying an additional 327,988 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,633,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,848,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after buying an additional 277,202 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after buying an additional 218,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.27. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.40%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,675.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,753 shares of company stock valued at $112,544 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BXMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

