Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,256,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,234 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $27,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAI. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,721,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,705,000 after purchasing an additional 294,415 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 482.4% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,520,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,366 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,708,000 after purchasing an additional 64,576 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,009,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 161,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 963,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 99,310 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DFAI stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $29.62.

