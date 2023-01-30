Evoke Wealth LLC Has $3.17 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.14.
Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $425.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $427.30 and its 200-day moving average is $424.83.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
