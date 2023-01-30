Evoke Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,470 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after buying an additional 1,299,311 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,899,000 after purchasing an additional 165,624 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,938,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $554,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $88.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $90.49.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.