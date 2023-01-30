EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.40. 5,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 30,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

EVE Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EVE

About EVE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVE stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Eve Holding, Inc. ( NYSE:EVEX Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 263,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.92% of EVE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

