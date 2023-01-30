EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.40. 5,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 30,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

