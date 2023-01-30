Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.95 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.95 billion and $349.31 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.21 or 0.00093350 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,719.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00397971 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015773 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.69 or 0.00773299 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.69 or 0.00570851 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001046 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00185386 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00194922 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,195,660 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
