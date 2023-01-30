Ethereum Classic 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $264.61 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $23.05 or 0.00096999 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and $264.61 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,766.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00400120 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015535 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.33 or 0.00784013 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.60 or 0.00574764 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001004 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00186354 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00199017 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,172,729 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
