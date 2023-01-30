EOS Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00004634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $1.16 billion and $136.64 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00016655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004713 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00008890 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003997 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003790 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001368 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,081,302,916 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,302,915 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

