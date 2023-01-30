Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Position Lifted by Broadcrest Asset Management LLC

Broadcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Enovis accounts for approximately 13.2% of Broadcrest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Enovis worth $11,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.72. The company had a trading volume of 49,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,485. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.50 and a beta of 1.99. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $129.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $383.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.75 million. Enovis had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.94%. Equities analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,764.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,764.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,679,838.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Enovis to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Further Reading

