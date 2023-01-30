Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

EMR traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.00. The company had a trading volume of 848,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,008. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.84. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

