ELIS Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 159.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $71.68 million and approximately $12,330.27 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.33884082 USD and is up 34.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $20,345.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

