Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Short Interest Up 19.7% in January

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 3,650,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.99. 2,445,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,896. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.08.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,253,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,253,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,900 shares of company stock worth $3,794,253. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

