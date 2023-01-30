Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $165.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $159.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.04. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elbit Systems

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.