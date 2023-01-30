Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eiffage Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Eiffage stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036. Eiffage has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $22.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFGSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eiffage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Eiffage from €116.00 ($126.09) to €110.00 ($119.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.65.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

