Efforce (WOZX) Hits Market Capitalization of $35.04 Million

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Efforce has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. Efforce has a market capitalization of $35.04 million and $803,744.25 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

