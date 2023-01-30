Edgecoin (EDGT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $215.34 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC on exchanges. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $215.34 million and approximately $31.30 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,263,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

