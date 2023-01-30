Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Update

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Eastside Distilling Price Performance
EAST stock remained flat at $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 37,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,224. Eastside Distilling has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37.
Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 59.77% and a negative return on equity of 75.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastside Distilling will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastside Distilling
About Eastside Distilling
Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastside Distilling (EAST)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.