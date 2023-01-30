EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 600 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Hologic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Hologic by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hologic Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.63. The stock had a trading volume of 350,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,339. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.56. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.