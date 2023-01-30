EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 500 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 5.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,565 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INMD shares. Barclays started coverage on InMode in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on InMode in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

InMode Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 190,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,350. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.19. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $54.68.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. InMode had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 40.93%. As a group, analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InMode



InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

