EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 1,280 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,713 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.66. 562,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,768. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.63 and its 200-day moving average is $186.59. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $256.49.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.52.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

