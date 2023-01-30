EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Purchases 2,300 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,357 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.70.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.22. 1,934,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,188,015. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.40 and a 200 day moving average of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $124.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $109.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.