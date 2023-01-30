EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,321 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,858,000 after acquiring an additional 301,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,475,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,671,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $2.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,245,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 241.02% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.