EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $413,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,229,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in 3M by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,837,000 after purchasing an additional 155,110 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

MMM traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.43. 3,048,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,904. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $169.25. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.87.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.