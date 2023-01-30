EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Grows Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for approximately 1.4% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.53. 508,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,186. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

