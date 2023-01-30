EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

V traded down $1.70 on Monday, hitting $229.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,448,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,382. The company has a market cap of $432.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $250.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.12.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.