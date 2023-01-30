EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Buys New Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,347 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after buying an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 362.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,638,000 after buying an additional 313,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSTR traded down $10.27 on Monday, reaching $248.09. The stock had a trading volume of 259,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,174. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $132.56 and a 12-month high of $522.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.90). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 261.38% and a negative return on equity of 348.42%. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -26.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

MicroStrategy Company Profile



MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

