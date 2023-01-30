EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Buys 200 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.97. 5,238,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,420,925. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $263.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

