E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Down 35.4% in January

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the December 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EONGY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.89. 29,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,087. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. E.On has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $14.18.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.98 billion during the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that E.On will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EONGY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on E.On from €12.00 ($13.04) to €10.00 ($10.87) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded E.On from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, E.On currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

