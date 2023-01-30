Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Up 22.7% in January

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 4.99. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $109.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.49 million. Research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Further Reading

