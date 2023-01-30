Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Doximity comprises about 0.4% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Doximity worth $10,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,737,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,400 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,056 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 2,033.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,599,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,849 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $34.95 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Doximity had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

