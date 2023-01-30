Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 4,998 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,944,000 after acquiring an additional 462,306 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,420,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,198,000 after purchasing an additional 78,385 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,273,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,890,000 after acquiring an additional 344,471 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,778,000 after purchasing an additional 919,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,283,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,250 shares of company stock worth $22,415,385. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $185.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

