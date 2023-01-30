Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 15,465 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,465 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in onsemi by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in onsemi by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in onsemi by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $72.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $77.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.49. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.76.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ON. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of onsemi to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of onsemi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.06.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

