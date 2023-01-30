Donoghue Forlines LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.4% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $321.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $225.28 and a 12-month high of $324.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.11.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.79.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,874 shares of company stock worth $5,603,471. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

