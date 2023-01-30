Donoghue Forlines LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts stock opened at $165.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

