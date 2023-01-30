Donoghue Forlines LLC Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,808 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $272,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 26,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.0% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 986.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 34,832 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $83.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.59. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

