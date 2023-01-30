Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $20.19 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,467 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $20,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

