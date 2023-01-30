Donoghue Forlines LLC Grows Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 116.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $227.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

