Donoghue Forlines LLC Decreases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after buying an additional 276,909 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 835,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,486,000 after buying an additional 32,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MOH opened at $300.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.40. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.85.

In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,150 shares of company stock worth $1,425,239 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.