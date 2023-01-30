Donoghue Forlines LLC Decreases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $95.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.46 and a 200 day moving average of $84.15.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.39.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

