Donoghue Forlines LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,510 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 53,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $61.41 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $65.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.46.

