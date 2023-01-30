Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires 266 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,185 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,085,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 9,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,253 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,294 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. HSBC started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.46.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $131.10 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $192.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

