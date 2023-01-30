Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 140,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Docebo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Docebo by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Docebo by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Docebo by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.36. 28,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,064. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $57.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.21 million. Docebo had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

