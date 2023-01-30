Divi Market Capitalization Tops $40.16 Million (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Divi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Divi has a total market cap of $40.16 million and approximately $41,545.93 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Divi has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00086649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00057666 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010561 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00026095 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000289 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Divi

Divi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,072,008,789 coins and its circulating supply is 3,254,433,064 coins. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,072,008,788.727195 with 3,253,424,246.599839 in circulation. The last known price of Divi is 0.01351759 USD and is up 8.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $53,311.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Divi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

