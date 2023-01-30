Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Holdings Increased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,360,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,554 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 7.70% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $266,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,573,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.06. 114,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,461. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.