Digital Financial Exchange Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (DIFX)

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Digital Financial Exchange has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Digital Financial Exchange has a total market capitalization of $68.38 million and $1.09 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Financial Exchange token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001058 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digital Financial Exchange Token Profile

Digital Financial Exchange’s launch date was September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Digital Financial Exchange is difxio.medium.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digital Financial Exchange is difx.com.

Buying and Selling Digital Financial Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

