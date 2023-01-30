DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $121.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.94.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $106.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.37 and a 200-day moving average of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 197.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $134.76.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,819 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,063. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.