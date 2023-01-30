Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €8.00 Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.70) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($7.93) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.52) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.15) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.74) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.80 ($7.39) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Schaeffler Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €6.62 ($7.19) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.72. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($12.28) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($18.20).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

